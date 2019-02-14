MINISTER BRIEFS US DIGNITARIES ON SL – US BILATERAL RELATIONS

The Minister of Finance & Mass Media, Mangala Samaraweera visited Washington DC from 15 – 17 January 2019 accompanied by Minister of Public Distribution & Economic Reforms, Dr Harsha de Silva and a delegation of officials, comprised of Secretary/ Finance, Dr R.H.S. Samaratunga, Governor / Central Bank, Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.

The visit was primarily focused on negotiations with IMF on the trajectory of Sri Lanka’s continued fiscal consolidation while accommodating policies to support growth and strengthen social safety nets.On the sidelines of their visit, the Ministerial delegation also took the opportunity to brief members of the Congress, the Senate as well as senior officials from the Department of State, Department of Treasury, Overseas Private Investment Corporation etc on further strengthening of Sri Lanka – US partnership for mutual benefit, security and prosperity in the Indo – Pacific and government’s continued commitment to strengthening of democratic institutions. Among others, the delegation met with Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Tom Malinowsky, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Ambassador Alice Wells, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury, Robert Kaproth.

Charge d’Affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy, Sarath Dissanayke accompanied the delegation for discussions.