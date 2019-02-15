CILT partners USAID funded YouLead Project

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Sri Lanka (CILT-SL) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with YouLead, the USAID funded youth employment and business start-up programme in January, to collaborate and support youth and women in the logistics and transport industry. YouLead will support the initiative through CILT-SL’s Young Professionals Forum (YPF) and Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) Forum.

The partnership would provide CILT-SL and YouLead to cooperate on training, mentorships, strategic planning and awareness generation with regard to youth employment, skills development and entrepreneurship. This would increase the employability of young people and women in logistics and transportation sectors of Sri Lanka. Both YouLead and the CILT-SL recognize the capabilities and resources that each provides to the partnership and would improve the technical and vocational skills of the Sri Lankan workforce.

Charles Conconi, Project Director YouLead said, “YouLead works closely with the private sector to ensure that Sri Lanka’s youth are learning market-ready skills that would enable them to quickly transition to employment and be productive employees from day one.” He added that, “The future of Sri Lanka depends on young people gaining skills and knowledge that would power the country’s ability to move forward.”

Gayani de Alwis, Chairperson, CILT-SL, pointed out that the industry had great potential with Sri Lanka’s strategic positioning and the available infrastructure. She said it was important to develop capable young professionals who would contribute to the economy effectively through their skills. De Alwis said the industry presently had less than 3% female participation, while the collaboration with YouLead would not only help to improve youth employability, but also support WiLAT to increase women’s representation in the industry.

Others present at the event included Gihan Jayasinghe, Vice Chairman, CILT-SL; Vasantha Dias, Secretary General, CILT-SL; Dilshan Weerasinghe, Vice Chairman YPF; Charles Conconi, Project Director, YouLead, Shehara de Silva, Partnerships Director, YouLead and Vindya Silva, Partnership Manager, YouLead.

YouLead is a four-year US$ 12 million programme implemented by the International Executive Services Corps (IESC), to improve technical, vocational education and training, while increasing the employability of young people in Sri Lanka. YouLead would create a more skilled and flexible workforce by undertaking activities that support and strengthen students, teachers, institutions and young entrepreneurs.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Sri Lanka, was established in 1984 and is governed by a council comprising professionals representing all segments of the supply chain, transport and logistics industry. The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) is the leading global professional body for everyone who works within supply chain, logistics and transport.

With a global membership of over 34,000, CILT is present in 35 countries across the globe. CILT provides a professional identity to those in the ever-expanding supply chain, logistics and transport industry. It is a strong, active and unified professional body that is able to speak with authority on strategic issues affecting businesses and people in the industry and support their careers.