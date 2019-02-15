Kankesanturai harbour will be turned into economic hub

Kankesanturai harbour will be developed into an economic hub and a new economic zone would be established surrounding the harbour, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.He stated this during an observation visit at Kankesanturai harbour along with Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka and the senior officials of Sri Lanka Ports Authority yesterday (14).

While instructing the Minister Ratnayaka and the SLPA authorities to expedite the developmental activities at the harbour, PM Wickremesinghe also called for the expedition of acquisition of lands pertaining to the project.He said USD 45.27 million of funds received from India would be allocated for the Kankesanturai harbour project.

As the Northern Province Development, the prime minister had obtained the Cabinet approval to develop Kankesanturai harbour into an economic hub.Minister Ratnayaka said, within three years, access of general cargo ships would be allowed into Kankesanturai harbour.This project will strengthen the export and import sectors of the country while creating a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the Northern Province,

Minister Ratnayaka further said.

It was reported that the breakwater of the harbour is to be constructed anew and its basin will be deepened to 8 meters, while the existing pier is to be completely reconstructed and a new pier will also be constructed.Initial developmental activities of Kankesanturai harbour have already been launched in a land of 15 acres and this will be expanded to 50 acres in the future, Minister Ratnayaka added.