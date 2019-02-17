PM says both North and South developed equally

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the North should not be a backyard of South and his intention is to develop all areas of the country, equally. He said that economic strength should be given to both the North and South.The Premier made these remarks addressing the Mullaitivu District development review meeting held at the Mullaitivu District Secretariat last morning (16th).

Observing that the places which were damaged during the war in the Mullaitivu district has not been restored yet, the Premier said all public servants should take steps to restore physical resources as well as minds of the people, damaged by the war.The attention of the review meeting was focused on the issues of development, resettlement and releasing of lands.

At the occasion, agro insurance and compensation exceeding Rs. one million were presented to 20 farmers whose crops were affected by the recent floods and loans were presented to 11 farmers as well.Ministers Vajira Abeywardena and Rishad Bathiudeen, Tamil National Alliance MPs M. A. Sumanthiran, Sivasakthi Anandan, Dr. S. Shivamohan, Shanthi Sriskandarajah and Charles Nirmalanathan were also present.