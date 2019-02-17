Japan assures support for coastal and maritime security

Kentaro Sonoura, MP and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan yesterday assured his country's support to Sri Lanka for strengthening coastal and maritime security.Sonoura, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, gave this assurance when he called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's official residence in Colombo Friday.

During the meeting, it was also proposed to sign a new cooperation agreement between Sri Lanka and Japan on Coastal and Maritime Security and the President instructed relevant officials to prepare necessary arrangements.The discussions also focused on the Maritime Security and Coastal Surveillance conference that will be held in Sri Lanka this year.