February 17, 2019

    Japan assures support for coastal and maritime security Featured

    Kentaro Sonoura, MP and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan yesterday assured his country's support to Sri Lanka for strengthening coastal and maritime security.Sonoura, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, gave this assurance when he called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's official residence in Colombo Friday.

    During the meeting, it was also proposed to sign a new cooperation agreement between Sri Lanka and Japan on Coastal and Maritime Security and the President instructed relevant officials to prepare necessary arrangements.The discussions also focused on the Maritime Security and Coastal Surveillance conference that will be held in Sri Lanka this year.

    Japanese Prime Minister's Special Advisor also agreed to gift a modern ship to Sri Lanka to provide coastal security training to sailors at the request of the President.President Sirisena expressed his gratitude for the continuing support extended to Sri Lanka by Japan, especially the support for the de-mining process in the war zones and requested to continue the assistance for implementation of these measures in several other areas.

    The Special Advisor also met with other Sri Lankan leaders in order to promote bilateral relationships between the two countries.Sonoura also participated in the closing ceremony of oil spill incident management training program conducted under the project providing advisory services for improving oil spill management capabilities of Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

     

     

