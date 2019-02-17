Japan assures support for coastal and maritime security

Japanese Prime Minister's Special Advisor also agreed to gift a modern ship to Sri Lanka to provide coastal security training to sailors at the request of the President.President Sirisena expressed his gratitude for the continuing support extended to Sri Lanka by Japan, especially the support for the de-mining process in the war zones and requested to continue the assistance for implementation of these measures in several other areas.
The Special Advisor also met with other Sri Lankan leaders in order to promote bilateral relationships between the two countries.Sonoura also participated in the closing ceremony of oil spill incident management training program conducted under the project providing advisory services for improving oil spill management capabilities of Sri Lanka Coast Guard.