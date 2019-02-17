Japanese aid provides advisory services for improving capabilities of Sri Lanka Coast Guard

Sri Lanka Coast Guard successfully completed an oil spill incident management training program for the Coast Guard personnel conducted under the Japanese grant aid as a collaborative training between Japanese Coast Guard and the Sri Lankan Coast Guard (SLCG).The Oil Spill Incident Management Training in Coastal Sea Areas for SLCG Personnel was conducted from 05th to 15th February 2019 with the aim to enhance the oil spill response management capabilities of SLCG personnel in Coastal Waters by the specialists on Oil Spill Training of Japan Coast Guard at Advance Training Centre, Mirissa.

MP and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka in order to promote bilateral relationships between the two countries participated in the closing ceremony of the training program on 15th February at the Colombo Port.The program was conducted under the Maritime Disaster Measure and Marine Environment Protection project. Under its sub component, advisory services for improving oil spill management capabilities of Sri Lanka Coast Guard comprised of three activities.

Training program was conducted at SLCG Advance Training Centre- Mirissa and practical training was conducted onboard SLCGS Samudra Raksha and SLCGS Samaraksha, donated to the SLCG by the Government of Japan through JICA Sri Lanka under the project for Maritime safety capability improvement in Sri Lanka last year, and equipment on the vessels.Fifty SLCG personnel participated for the training program and five specialists from Japan Coast Guard conducted the training program.

Under this project Japan Coast Guard has provided short term experts on oil spill, equipment for oil spill combat training and necessary cost for dispatch and activities of short term experts.After the training Sri Lankan Coast Guard personnel will be able to combat oil spill incidents in the coastal sea area and protect marine and coastal environment from pollution.

"This training program on oil spill incident management training in coastal areas passes another important milestone in the close relationship between two Coast Guards sponsored by the JICA Sri Lanka as a part of three year technical Corporation Project," the Sri Lanka Coast Guard said."Government of Japan hopes these initiatives will further consolidate the 'Japan-Sri Lanka Comprehensive Partnership' in the areas such as maritime security and development cooperation including realization of free and open Indo-Pacific," the Japanese Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

The closing ceremony of its first activity was marked with the presence of Special Adviser Sonoura as the Chief Guest on the invitation of the Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge.Other distinguish guests representing Government of Japan, Japanese Coast Guard and Sri Lankan Coast Guard also participated in the event.