Sri Lanka plugs 'Buddhist tourist trail' site

The Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau has introduced a "Buddhist Tourism Trail", a Sri Lankan promotional website aiming to attract Thai and other travellers from Theravada Buddhism countries, the Bangkok Post reported."Thailand has always been a good friend of Sri Lanka. Our friendship spans many centuries based on the foundation of Theravada Buddhism, and we foster this relationship with care. That is why Thailand is the perfect country to launch our Buddhist Tourism Trail website, " said Kshenuka Senewiratne, Sri Lanka's ambassador to Thailand.

The website was launched at the Thai International Travel Fair (TITF). About 90% of Thais are Theravada Buddhists. Theravada (Southern Buddhism) is the oldest branch of Buddhism apart from Mahayana (Northern Buddhism). It focuses on the teachings of the Buddha through strict meditation and the eightfold path to enlightenment with the majority of followers in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Ms Kshenuka also said the website will focus on Buddhist tourist attractions such as ancient temples, Buddha statues and meditation centres. For example, she cited the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, a resting place for Buddha's tooth allegedly saved from his funeral pyre, a popular destination for many Buddhist tourists.