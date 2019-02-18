Gramashakthi Western Province steering committee meeting chaired by President today

The meeting will be held with the participation of the political authorities of the province and public officials. It is planned to provide immediate solutions to the problems faced by the people in the province.Also, several new agreements will be signed tomorrow (18th) between the Gramashakthi society and several private companies of the Western Province, for the purchase of new products in the village societies.
The Gramashakthi Program has several variations in social welfare programs so far. That program was compiled after studying all the programs conducted so far, such as Janasaviya, Samurdhi and Divi Neguma. “Gramashakthi Program is functioning as a progressive and people friendly program.For the first time, the Gramashakthi People’s Movement has acted to give the people the opportunity to join a collective decision making process, rather than swayed by the bureaucracy. All decisions regarding the development of the village are being made by rural societies under Gramashakthi.
Social incentivized programs so far have encouraged the people to obtain financial or other assistance from the government.The Western Province Gramashakthi program will be held tomorrow (18th) in the Gampaha, Dompe, Walaramba Production Village.