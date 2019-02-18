WB Vice President content with reform process

The World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwing Schafer called on President Maithripala Sirisena at President’s official residence in Colombo recently. Secretary to the President Udaya Seneviratne, World Bank Resident Representative, President’s Economic Advisor Dr Sarath Rajapathirana and NEC Secretary General Prof Lalith Samarakoon were also present.

During meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and the Central Bank Governor, Schafer discussed the Government of Sri Lanka’s reform agenda. Schafer congratulated the Government’s achievements in reforms and moving up to the top 100 rank in the Doing Business index.

Arlier, Schafer visited a future project site along the Kelaniya river, the third largest river basin in Sri Lanka providing around 80 percent of drinking water to residents of Colombo. Schafer met with the project officials and communities to understand the current challenges due to changing weather patterns, flash floods and loss of life and livelihoods.He also participated in an exhibition and awards ceremony for female photographers at the Colombo Municipal Council on Friday.

During this event he said that public and private sectors should jointly work to create more space for women to access work and remain at work.“Getting more women into jobs is not only a development imperative, but there”s also a strong business case. Sri Lanka specifically could grow its economy by as much as 20 percent in the long-run by closing the gender gap in the workforce” Schafer emphasized.Schafer concluded his visit with a meeting with the President of Sri Lanka. The VP reaffirmed the World Bank”s commitment to continue the over six-decade long partnership with the country.