MV Beijing Bridge makes maiden call at Port of Colombo

MV Beijing Bridge under its AGI Service made the maiden call at the Port of Colombo's Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) controlled Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) on last week.In order to mark the vessel's maiden call at the Port a plaque exchange was also held between SLPA Additional Managing Director Upali De Zoysa and MV Beijing Bridge Captain Rodie Barcoma.

Welcoming MV Beijing Bridge at Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), Upali De Zoysa stated that Sri Lanka Ports Authority being the land lord and the terminal operator is jointly promoting Colombo towards becoming the best container port in the region."With all improvements and developments taken place at the port and the new developments taking place at present, with plans to commissioning of new terminals in near future, the port will cater in an efficiently enhanced way with improved productivity for a speedier turn-around of vessels calling in," Zoysa said.

Saliya Senanayake, Chairman of Simatech Marine Lanka Ltd., Colombo agents for Feedertech Ltd., speaking at the occasion thanked Sri Lanka Ports Authority for welcoming the ship at the port of Colombo with a pleasing operational service."We are certainly pleased to see the ongoing developments at all terminals of the Port of Colombo and especially the JCT that has been performing very well with increased productivity and adding more capacity," he said. Simatech Marine Lanka Ltd. acts the vessel's local agent.The port rotation of the vessel under AGI service will be Colombo, Port Klang, Singapore, Laem Chabang, Colombo, Jebel Ali, Karachi and Mundra.