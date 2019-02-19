Coconut industry earned Rs.95 bn in export income last year

Rubasinghe said coconut based products showed a marked increase despite a crop shortfall in 2017 and 2018.Since more people showed a keen interest, coconut industries production of pure coconut oil, coconut milk, cream and coconut milk powder registered a marked increase during the last four years.
The international market had opened for coconut flour and coconut butter since 2015. The export income of Rs. 4 billion earned from coconut based coir products increased to Rs.10 billion in 2018.Although there is a decrease in the production of traditional coconut products like dessicated coconut, other products had a great demand in the international market.