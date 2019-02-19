Sri Lanka to host SACOSAN regional summit

The South Asian Conference on Sustainable Solution for Sanitation (3S) organised by the Regional Centre for Sanitation established by the City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Ministry, will be held from February 21-23 at Berjaya Hotel, Colombo, under the patronage of Minister Rauff Hakeem and State Minister Lucky Jayawardena.

The three-day conference aims at providing a platform to learn about sclable sanitation solutions and best practices from the Sounth Asian national govenments and water and sanitation experts and practioners from the region. This conference is being viewed as the first step towards fostering knowledge-sharing linkages amongst practioners and governments in the region and thus act as a complementarty process in translating the spirit of South Asian Conference onSaniitation (SACOSAN’s) commitment into action.

Delegates across the region will share their knowledge and experience on four thematic areas including Improving Sector Governance through Policy and Programme Monitoring, Reporting and Accountability Instruments, Scalable Faucal Sludge and Septage Management Solutions, Environmentally Sustainable and Climate Resilient Sanitation Solutions and Building Blocks for Achieving Inclusive and Equitable Sanitation.

The 3S conference will be attended by regional governments and professional bodies from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Pakistan and Maldives.