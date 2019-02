The annual Nawam perahera of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya paraded the streets, yesterday. Here, President Maithripala Sirisena placing a Sacred Relic casket on the ceremonial tusker at the temple premises. Former President and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Sajith Premadasa and Sagala Ratnayaka, as well as Gangarama Dayaka Sabha President Ranjith Wijewardene were present.