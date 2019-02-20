Sri Lanka’s first Sports Film Festival at Tharangani from Feb. 26 to 28

Sri Lanka’s first-ever International Sports Film Festival will be held at the Tharangani Theatre of the National Film Corporation from 26 to 28 February.The film festival, organised by SPORTSINFO, Sri Lanka’s premier sports promotion network incollaboration with National Sports Development Foundation aims to strengthen the country’ssports literature base through cinematic creations. The three days of the festival will be graced by the presence of Harin Fernando, Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports; Kumarasinghe Sirisena, Chairman, SLT and Arjuna Ranatunga, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation and 1996 Cricket World CupWinning Captain respectively.

The objective of the organisers is to bring together passionate Sports Instructors, SocialScientists, Cinematographers, Literary Figures, Sports Critics and fans onto a single platform and introduce them to use Sports Media and Communication as a tool to reach greater heights in sports arena.It also aims to promote cinema as a medium of sports education with related to subjects such as Sports science, Sports psychology, Sports medicine and Sports sociology in creating a sports-centered culture. The Film Festival further reinforces the need of building a base of sports literature while reaching towards international victories. Yet another primary objectiveof this initiative is to introduce sports based literature as a learning material for sports enthusiasts.

According to many prominent sports personalities, a systematic programme should be implemented to enrich Sri Lanka’s sports literature including sports themed novels, short stories,sports literature reviews and sports documentaries, which will in return contribute to motivatethe budding sports stars of the country.Today, developed nations including the United States of America, Australia as well as the United Kingdom and also Asian countries such as Japan, China and South Korea have madethe maximum use of cinema productions as a source of sports literature.In the following year, SPORTSINFO plans to organise an International Cinema Festival inparallel with the Film Festival. An International Awards Ceremony is also planned to be heldto recognise diverse talents including Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film, Best Directorand Best Editor.

A symposium on sports cinematography will also be held with the participation of Harsha B Abeykoon, Sri Lanka Representative, Federation Interanationale Cinema Television Sportifs(FICTS) and External Lecturer. The panel will consist of eminent personalities including Dr Samantha Nanayakkara, Faculty of Arts, University of Colombo; Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando, Executive Committee Member, National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka and External Lecturer; Dr Seevali Jayawickreme, Director General, Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency and Deeptha Bandara, Veteran Film Critic. SLT-PEO TV proudly sponsors the PEO TV SILK Film Festival while www.helawoodpopcorn.com joins hands as the official website of the event.

The opening film of the festival will be ‘Miracle Season’, which features how a devastating loss led an American girls’ volleyball team to victory. Directed by Sean McNamara, Miracle

Season was first screened in April, 2018. ‘Gold’, a film based upon the Indian hockey team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948 was first screened in

August, 2018. This Bollywood blockbuster directed by Reema Kagti will be screened on the second day of the film festival. Released in September, 2016, ‘M S Dhoni’ is the incredible

story of India’s cricketing legend Dhoni, which was directed by Neeraj Pandey. M S Dhoni will be shown on the last day.