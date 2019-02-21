Social media, main news source today - Director General

Government Information Director General Nalaka Kaluwewa said yesterday that the digital revolution is already a fact and the Government Information Department must adopt to the latest advances used in social media to get its message across to the public.

He said that social media is becoming the main news source of the people today. We should also keep learning and adopting technological capacities to make more efficient communication methods to attract the people and increasing competitiveness in the digital era.

Kaluwewa said the Information Department and its District Media Units should be equipped with the latest technology to attract the people. Therefore, we have commenced a programme to distribute media equipment such as video cameras, computers, laptops, fax machines and photocopy machines to empower journalists attached to the media units of the Information Department at district level.