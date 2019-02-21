Social media, main news source today - Director General

Accordingly, media equipment valued at Rs.12 million was distributed among journalists attached to the District Media Units of the Information Department at a function held at the Government Information Department yesterday.
He further said that District Media Units attached to the Information Department were set up under the concept of Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera when he was a former Media Minister in 1999. These units made a tremendous service to make the people aware about development activities carried out at regional level.
“Today, the government has embarked on various development projects across the country. People have a right to get know the progress on these development activists since they have been initiated with public funds. Therefore, it is the duty of the District Media Units to disseminate information among the public,” Kaluwewa added.
Additional Secretary to the Ministry Ramani Gunawardena and former Information Director General Sudarshana Gunawardene were also present.