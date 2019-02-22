‘Drug rehabilitation authority soon’

President Maithripala Sirisena announced that the government would set up an authority for rehabilitation of drug addicts.The President drew his attention towards the eradication of illicit drugs through the strengthening of laws related to drug control and drug raids.He also emphasised the need to rehabilitate drug addicts at the same time.

The President obtained the approval for a Cabinet paper on the matter, presented by him to the Cabinet of Ministers.Until the Authority is established, an interim body was appointed for rehabilitation of drug addicts on February 13. The members of the Interim Authority are Ven. Kuppiyawatte Bodhananda Thera, retired DIG Sirisena Herath, Dr. Samantha Kithalawaarchchi, the Presidential Task Force on Drugs Eradication Head, Specialist Dr. Jayamal de Silva, Dr. Danush Mahesh, Senior Lecturer Dr. Ramani Perera, former Prisons Commissioner Gamini Jayasinghe and former Secretary to the State Ministry Shanthi Naukarasan.

The President met the members of the Interim Authority at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday and emphasised the need to fulfil the mandate given to them.He advised them to utilise the modern methods of drug rehabilitation adopted by developed foreign countries. He also asked them to commence their rehabilitation work in the Northern Province.The Authority is expected to work in coordination with the President’s office, Health Ministry, Education Ministry and the Police. President Sirisena asked the members to submit their recommendations by next week.

This is the first time such an authority on drug addict rehabilitation has been established in Sri Lanka. The President said strict laws would be implemented against illicit drugs-related activities in future.Secretary to the President, Udaya R. Seneviratne and officials were present on the occasion.