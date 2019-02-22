India assists IT Park in Jaffna

India and Sri Lanka Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Business Centre for ICT incubators/ accelerators in Jaffna through a grant of Rs. 250 million from the Government of India. The MoU was signed by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and S. T. Kodikara, Secretary, Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade at the Temple Trees in the presence of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema and Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Member of Parliament Mavai Senathirajah, Chairperson, Export Development Board Indira Malwatte and several other invited guests and senior officials of Government of Sri Lanka were also present.This project is part of Government of India's continued efforts to assist and cooperate with Government of Sri Lanka in people-oriented development projects. The Business Centre would provide opportunities and enhance the enabling environment for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and other professional services in the Northern region.

Besides, undertaking various development projects for rehabilitation and resettlement, Government of India has constructed a total of 46,000 houses in the region. 1990 Emergency Ambulance Services are operational in the Province. The ongoing development projects in the Northern Province under Government of India's grant assistance include, construction of Cultural Centre in Jaffna, construction of school buildings to 27 schools, construction of 3,000 Rain Water Harvesting units and construction of 25 model villages consisting of 600 houses among others.

Across the country India have completed more than 70 people-oriented development projects and 20 such projects are currently under implementation. India's overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around US$ 3 billion, out of which US$ 560 million is pure grant assistance.