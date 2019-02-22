January tea exports up by 13%

Sri Lanka’s tea exports in January 2019 had risen by almost 13% or by 2.7 million kilograms to 23.6 million kilograms compared to a year earlier, recent data outlines. Accordingly Tea bags and packeted tea have shown a growth during the period under review, while bulk tea exports decreased. Among the major importers of Sri Lankan tea in January 2019, Iraq emerged as the largest importer followed by Russia and Turkey. ata shows that the FOB or free on board value of exports were up 4% or Rs. 33.41 to Rs. 852.14 a kilogram in January 2019 from the year before.