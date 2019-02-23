Thousands of kilos sold Pumpkin Festival held in Colombo

Stating that the event hosted 25 farmers to sell their crops of about 100,000 kg and that if the need arises, they are up to the challenge of continuing this event, Sarvodaya Development Finance CEO Nilantha Jayanetti conveyed his delight at the huge success of the event.
“We wanted to help these farmers. We saw them struggle to sell their crops. So, the initiative was to help these farmers make profits from this bumper harvest. The festival was a success and we are happy we were able to support these farmers. We will purchase the balance pumpkin after the sales today from these farmers; they will not be sent back home empty-handed,” Jayanetti said.
The organisers had arranged transportation of these pumpkins free of charge. Farmers at the venue expressed their appreciation for the initiative and were grateful for their higher earnings.
“We brought in a harvest of 24,000 kilos of pumpkin to the festival today and more than half of it is sold already. This festival even educated us more about the remarkable uses and benefits of pumpkin. We go back home happy that today was a success,” said pumpkin farmers Aruna Pushpakumara and M. Wijayarathne.