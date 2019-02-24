More assistance to Northern communities

Taking another step in their effort to uplift the living standards of the backward communities in the North and build better understanding and strengthen reconciliation, Sri Lanka Army troops had carried out several social welfare programmers in Jaffna. During one such programmers a large stock of chairs and other furniture were donated to several community centers and fishing associations in the Peninsula, recently.

Accordingly, plastic chairs and desks were presented to Durgamalai pre-school, Kaleiwani Community Centre, Thirumalwar Community Centre and Ligoria Fishermen's Association in the Peninsula.These furniture were provided under the civil-military cooperation of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna (SFHQ-J) during a ceremony, held at the Durgamalai pre-school, on Thursday (21 March).

Meanwhile, 66 flood-affected civilians in Thadduvankoddai and Murusumoddai areas in Kilinochchi were provided with dry ration packs, containing rice, milk powder, sugar, dhal etc. on Monday (18). The donation was made with the sponsorship, provided by Mr Kanthan of Kilinochchi. In addition, a stock of beddings were also provided to the people.