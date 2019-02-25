French funded programme to develop fishery harbours

The French Development Agency (AFD) has expressed its willingness to finance a programme to develop Sri Lanka’s fishery harbours, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry Sources said.The AFD has granted 650,000 Euro (Rs.132,275,697.26) to conduct a feasibility study on the development of fishery harbours in Sri Lanka.

The Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was recently signed by the Secretary of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development K.D.S. Ruwanchandra and AFD Country Director for Sri Lanka Martin Parent at the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Ministry.

The nine-month feasibility study will be carried out by a consortium led by COFREPECHE will confirm the beneficiary harbours, the programme’s cost, its structuration and the associated work schedule.During the next five months, the consultants will mobilise port civil engineers, technicians and divers to perform detailed inspection of breakwaters, quays, jetties, auction halls and all existing equipment in the fishery harbours of Galle, Beruwala, Puranawella and Kudawella.

Through this first mission, an accurate diagnosis of existing assets’ condition, of damages caused by the 2004 tsunami and an adequate rehabilitation and maintenance plan will be delivered to ensure robust and sustainable foundations for the future equipment financed by AFD.