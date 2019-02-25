Compensation for ‘Sena’ hit farmers to begin next month

The payment of compensation for ‘Sena’ hit farmers will begin from Ampara on March 10, Agriculture Minister P. Harrison said. Approximately 12,000 hectares of paddy fields and a certain extent of other agricultural fields were completely destroyed due to the infestation of the Sena Caterpillar (Fall Army Worm) and these will receive compensation of Rs 40,000 for an acre of land.” he said
The Minister further said that the government has already allocated Rs.250 million for this purpose.Minister Harrison said farmers in the worst affected districts of Ampara, Monaragala and Anuradhapura will receive their compensation under the first phase of the process.