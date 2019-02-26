President opens the Kidney Disease Treatment and Concessionary Centre

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday opened the Dr. Thilak Abeysekera Kidney Disease Treatment and Concessionary Centre of the Kandy Teaching Hospital utilising Rs.628 million from the National Kidney Fund. Dr. Thilak Abeysekera who has been rendering invaluable service for the patients with kidney diseases unveiled the plaque to open the new centre. Picture shows the President in conversation with a patient. Asgiriya Chapter Anunayake Thera Most Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera, Minister Rajitha Senaratne, Central Province Governor Maithree Gunaratne and Parliamentarian S.B.Dissanayake were present. Picture by Sandaruwan Amarasinghe.