ICT drive to make Colombo Harbour ‘Smart Port’

A full-scale IT infrastructure drive is currently underway to transform Colombo, Sri Lanka’s busiest port, into a ‘Smart Port,’ Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka announced yesterday (25).“Transforming Colombo into a Smart Port is a timely need,” the Minister said, adding that Rs. 929 million had been allocated for the project, which has been included in the Asian Development Bank, supported master plan for Sri Lanka’s port development.

Ratnayaka said Colombo’s transformation into a Smart Port would ensure the development of a collaborative approach that would make the port ‘smart’ in terms of flow, situation or customer management.“This is a long-drawn process that would happen over time with rapidly advancing technology. But our Smart Port initiative would lay the groundwork for the longer-term transformation with the right IT and tech infrastructure.”

Under this project, the Minister added, Colombo Port’s IT and information systems would be upgraded to streamline terminal management and cargo systems. He expressed optimism that it would be completed within 12 - 18 months.“There are many technical aspects to this. For instance, the upgraded Terminal Management System will include Gate Automation, Yard Automation, Quay Side Automation, Prime Route DGPS, Business Intelligence Tools, web portals and simulation tools.”

“In layman’s terms, this means the Colombo Port will operate with greater efficiency and handle a greater volume of activities within a shorter period of time with the use of advanced IT and information systems,” Ratnayaka explained.“What we need to understand that being smart is a mindset. Colombo must embrace the Smart Port concept with the right frame of mind. This is not about upgrading IT and information systems and forgetting everything else.