Vehicle registrations up in January

Registration of vehicles in January in most categories had a rebound by witnessing a steep decline in December. Motor car registrations recorded 3,147 units in January up from 2,669 units in December, but significantly declined from 5,318 units during the last 12 months.Brand new car registrations recorded 429 units in January up from 352 units in December, but significantly declined from 837 units 12 months ago. Small cars (under 1,000cc), accounted for 78.1% of the total.

The decline in volume is more to do with a lack of supply than demand, while the last Budget specified that all new imports had to be Euro 4 compliant and possess dual airbags in the front. India has mandated this only from mid - 2019, hence the lack of supply from India.Pre-owned car registrations recorded 2,718 units in January up from 2,317 units the previous month, but significantly declined from 4,481 units 12 months ago.

Small cars (under1,000cc) accounted for 88.8% of volumes. Premium cars recorded 113 units in January, slightly up from 97 units the previous month, but significantly declined from 206 units 12 months ago. New cars accounted for 48 units.Electric cars recorded 4 units down from 5 units the previous month and significantly declined from 18 units 12 months ago.

SUV recorded 735 units in January down from 854 in December, but up from 583 units 12 months ago. Brand new cars accounted for 380 units closely followed by pre-owned, accounting for 355 units.Hybrid vehicles recorded 1,232 units in January up from 1,057 units the previous month, but significantly declined from 2,980 units 12 months ago. Motor cars accounted for the bulk of these units accounting for 1,140 units followed by SUVs, recording 66 units and Vans recording no units. New cars accounted for only 131 units, pre-owned cars made up the balance 1,009 units.

Van registrations recorded 550 units in Jan up from 438 units the previous month and significantly declined from 815 units 12 months ago.Three Wheeler registrations recorded 1,706 units in January up from 1,332 units the previous month and 1,544 units 12 months ago.Meanwhile 2-wheeler registrations recorded 28,114 units in January, significantly up from 22,942 units the previous month, but down from 31,694 units 12 months ago. Scooters accounted for 18,206 which is 65% of total volumes.

Pickup truck registrations recorded 159 units in January slightly up from 150 units the previous month but declined from 175 units 12 months ago. Bus registrations were 136 units in Jan up from 101 units the previous month, but significantly declined from 316 units 12 months ago. Brand new cars accounted for 86 units.