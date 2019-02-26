First 3D printing for health to commence from next month - Minister

Minister Senaratne pointed out that the lifestyle changes brought about by the industrial revolutions are today giving rise to new health problems such as Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).
First 3D printing for health will be made available at the National Hospital of Sri lanka (NHSL) from next month (March), Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.Addressing the 26th Annual Scientific Sessions of the College of Medical Administrators held in Colombo recently he said that the availability of new technologies such as 3D printing allows doctors to give more personalized care.
Minister Senaratne pointed out that the lifestyle changes brought about by the industrial revolutions are today giving rise to new health problems such as Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).