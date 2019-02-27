Decline in kidney disease in last two years

President Maithripala Sirisena said due to the broad programme launched in the past two years to prevent kidney disease, which was a huge national tragedy, there is a reduction in the spread of the disease. The President was speaking at a public rally in Gatambe Grounds, Kandy, on Monday after vesting the Kidney Patients’ Relief Service and Welfare Centre affiliated to the Kandy General Hospital, with the public.

The Centre was built at a cost of Rs. 628 million, utilising funds entirely from the National Kidney Fund, without any funds from the state.The President has taken steps to name this Centre after specialist Dr. Thilak Abeysekara, who has performed exemplary service for kidney patients in Sri Lanka. The President said programmes should be implemented to strengthen treatment facilities as well as to prevent the spread of the disease.

Accordingly, the President instructed relevant officials to ensure the allowance from the government for kidney patients is given to the patients. He said there is a need for everybody to be follow a proper lifestyle to prevent the spread of this disease.The seven-storied Kidney Patients Relief Centre is equipped with a blood transfusion unit and a hostel, providing residential facilities for patients. It can provide dialysis services to 150 patients in a day. The Centre also has a clinic for pre-identification of kidney patients and facilities for educational information for research, counselling and treatment.

The National Kidney Trust Fund was established by President Sirisena utilising funds raised for his propaganda campaign during the period when he contested as the common candidate. It has become a strong fund with the assistance of local and foreign donors.Many projects have been implemented under the Fund, including welfare activities for kidney patients, treatment facilities, clean drinking water facilities for vulnerable areas, and research into the prevention of kidney disease.

In addition to the Centre affiliated to the Kandy General Hospital, two such projects are being carried out in Anuradhapura and Girandurukotte areas. President Sirisena said the Kidney Patient Care and Welfare Centre in Anuradhapura will be handed over to the public by next month.Later, at the public rally held in Gatambe Grounds, Kandy, President Sirisena presented a memento to Consultant Nephrologist Dr. Tilak Abeysekara, who is Professor at the Peradeniya University, for his great service to kidney patients as well as for his efforts in research into the causes of kidney disease.

Several programmes including providing of domestic water filters to 670 families of kidney patients, providing of blood pressure monitors to 500 kidney patients, and presentation of awards and certificates to the Kandy District winners of the competitions held islandwide among schoolchildren under the theme ‘Prevention of kidney disease’ were held under the President’s patronage.

The donation of Rs. 9.06 million worth of contribution to the National Blood Donor Fund as a contribution from the Lotteries Board in January was presented to the President. The President also thanked Army personnel for the construction of the Kidney Relief and Welfare Centre in the Kandy District.

North Central Province Governor Sarath Ekanayake, Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne, former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, former Minister Tissa Karalliyadde, Ministers, Chief of Defence Staff, the Army Commander, the Navy Commander, Security Forces heads, Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease Director Asela Iddhawela, Kandy District Secretary M.N.G.G. Tissa Karunaratne and Kandy Base Hospital Director Saman Ratnayake and a large number of people were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the newborn intensive care unit of the Peradeniya Hospital was also opened by the President. Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne was also present at the event.