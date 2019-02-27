Chinese language proficiency for 25,000 youth

In a bid to empower youth with Chinese language competency, the Chinese language speaking Task Force will commence a programme in Sri Lanka shortly.Accordingly, the Task Force will help over 25,000 local youth to learn the Chinese language. Minister Ravi Karunanayaka explained the project at a conference conducted by the Sri Lanka China Trade and Investment Promotions Chamber, jointly with the Sincio International Education LLC, and China Sri Lanka Institute of Career Guidance.

A large number of distinguished guests in the caliber of Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan, Sri Lanka, China Trade and Investment Promotions Chamber, President Nihal Aluvihare, Vice President Lasitha Devendra and State Tourism Minister Ranjith Aluvihare were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Karunanayaka admired the close cooperation between the Governments of Sri Lanka and the People’s Republic of China, said the Chinese investments in Sri Lanka has been growing significantly. The Minister also mentioned few major Chinese projects in Sri Lanka including the most important Norochchole coal power plant which was financed by the Chinese Government at a concessionary funding process.

He also said with the assistance of Chinese Government, he wish to promote sustainable energy solutions in our country with natural available resources such as sunlight and wind power. Minister Karunanayaka highlighted that Chinese Foreign Direct Investments (FDI’s) have been mostly directed towards our infrastructure development including transportation, Power and Energy sectors.

He said the most important part is the setting up of the International Financial City, the Port City in Colombo which was built to realize Sri Lanka’s ambition of becoming the Financial Logistics Hub in the Indian Ocean.The Minister informed that the project to develop the Chinese language proficiency has already been approved by the Government of Sri Lanka under the Presidential Secretariat with the sole objective of strengthening the trade, economic and cultural relationship between Sri Lanka and China in the coming years.

Chamber, President Nihal Aluvihare highlighted that under a special scholarship programme nearly 160 Sri Lankan students have been benefited to study medicine, civil and software engineering, economic and finance, Chinese modern agricultural techniques, veterinary science and tourism and tourism management in China.