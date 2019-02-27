President emphasizes need to relief for ETI depositors

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the need of promptly providing relief to the depositors of the ETI Finance Limited. The President emphasized this when the National Economic Council met at the President’s Office.

The special attention of the Economic Council was drawn regarding the selling of the company’s assets and after considering that transaction the recommendations of the Council were presented. In the period of 2015-2018, three companies had agreed to buy ETI, two of which are Sri Lankan companies and one is a foreign company.

The National Economic Council focused attention on whether there was sufficient transparency during negotiations with the local companies and whether a proper bargaining was done to get a maximum sum to pay the depositors in the transaction.

The Council also observed that it is not clear whether all three companies were given the same opportunity for the bidding on the financial company.

At present, a transaction is being carried out to provide relief to the relevant depositors, and during this meeting attention was drawn regarding that transaction.

Accordingly, the Central Bank has announced that 20 percent of the deposits of the ETI has been paid back and another ten percent will be paid shortly.