Over 1000 new doctors granted appointments

Minister of health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne Tuesday granted appointments to 1,080 new doctors at a ceremony held in Temple Trees.The objective was to raise the quality of the health services in the country, the Minister said.

A large group of doctors who received appointments are due to be assigned to hospitals in Northern and Eastern Provinces.The Health Ministry said the new doctors will be deployed to the hospitals in the other provinces as well subsequent to considering the priority of service needs.

Secretary of the Ministry of Health Wasantha Perera, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Additional Secretary (Medical Services) Dr. Sunil de Alwis and other senior officials were present at the occasion.