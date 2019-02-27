Over 1000 new doctors granted appointments

A large group of doctors who received appointments are due to be assigned to hospitals in Northern and Eastern Provinces.The Health Ministry said the new doctors will be deployed to the hospitals in the other provinces as well subsequent to considering the priority of service needs.
Secretary of the Ministry of Health Wasantha Perera, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Additional Secretary (Medical Services) Dr. Sunil de Alwis and other senior officials were present at the occasion.