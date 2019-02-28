Colombo Port City receives ISO 9001:2015

CHEC Port City Colombo was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for the Quality Management System (QMS), adopted by the project company.The certification given by internationally recognised testing entity, TÜV SÜD PSB, an entity with 40 years of expertise in helping organisations achieve business excellence, covers the Project Management, Administration and Supervision aspects of the project.

Michael Chiam, Director - Capital Operation and Deputy CFO of Port City Colombo who spearheaded the certification process commended the efforts of the implementation team for their hard work in preparing the certification audit as well as implementing the quality management system. “After going through the ISO certification audit over the last week of November 2018, we have now been officially conferred with ISO 9001:2015 certification. Many thanks for the hard work and perseverance of everyone, particularly the leadership given by our Managing Director, Jiang, in achieving this standard.”

Chiam added that whilst looking forward to applying the QMS which they had implemented to every future aspect of the project, the implementation process had been a learning experience for everyone. “Each individual department has setup, reviewed, revised and/or standardized their respective operational processes and procedures in order to self-review and self-detect issues that may come up. This is done with a view towards continuously improving themselves.”

The Deputy CFO says that the system of continual improvement encourages a higher degree of leadership commitment and a significantly greater staff engagement as they seek better ways to achieve work objectives. “This means we as the project management company, have committed to provide a higher level of management, administration and supervision of the Colombo Port City overall.”

Managing Director of Port City, Jiang Houliang said that achieving the ISO quality certification at the initial stages of the project is a further testament to the international standards that would be applied in the construction and maintenance of Port City. “Our commitment towards quality management is proof of the high standards we apply to every aspect of our operations. This certification is an important signal to every one of our associates, suppliers and future developers, that we are committed towards achieving the highest levels of compliance and standardization for the benefit of all. We will continue to uphold uncompromising quality at all levels of our operations.”

The certifying company TÜV SÜD PSB, headquartered in Singapore, was the first certification body in Asia to introduce ISO 9000 as a basis of quality system certification and currently holds accreditations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.