SRI LANKA HOLDS INT’L DENTAL IMPLANT SYMPOSIUM

The 1st International Dental Implant Symposium was successfully held at the Dental Faculty of the University of Peradeniya recently, marking a new milestone in the local field of dentistry.The event was organized by NucleOSS Dental Implants, a leading dental implant company, together with the Kandy branch of the Sri Lanka Dental Association and boasted the presence of a number of experienced and eminent speakers in the field of implantology from various countries. The Dean of the Dental Faculty and reputable dentists were among the distinguished audience.

Although the dental implant methodology that is used to replace a lost tooth with an artificial tooth that is very much akin a natural one, has been a process practiced in dental science worldwide for decades, it was only recently that it became popular in the Sri Lankan dental field. The revolutionary effect that the beginning of the use of this methodology in Sri Lanka had on the dental field, was expressed at this symposium.Lecturers shared their knowledge on various topics pertaining to the subject of Implantology, while also covering the latest technologies in Digital Implant dentistry.

NucleOSS Dental Implants, has been working with Sri Lankan dental surgeons by introducing a wide range of dental implant methodologies since 2013, while training many of the local dental surgeons through their Faculty of Education and Research Science, TFI - (Together for Implantology). The NucleOSS Study Club in Srilanka continues to engage in this task imparting knowledge by conducting courses, workshops and Study club meetings.