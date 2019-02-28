National Program to develop 2000 new exporters

The sixth seminar for the North Central Province entrepreneurs on the national program of developing 2000 New Exporters was held on February 22, 2019 at The Golden Mango Resort, Anuradhapura (Jayanthi Mawatha, Anuradhapura)1st Seminar was held on March 23, 2017 launching the programme for Northern Province Entrepreneurs in Jaffna and the second phase of the Seminar was held in Kandy for the Central Province Entrepreneurs. The third phase was held for the Southern Province entrepreneurs in Matara. The fourth phase was held for the North Western Province entrepreneurs in Kurunegala. The fifth seminar was held for the Sabaragamuwa Province entrepreneurs in Kegalle.

The EDB is implementing a national programme to nurture 2000 new entrepreneurs to become exporters during the period 2017 - 2022 at regional level. The main objective of this programme is to encourage domestic enterprises to invest in export industries to achieve the overall export target of US $ 28 billion in 2022.The program includes an awareness program for entrepreneurs, a technological display for the export industry for school students to educate about the export sector, a discussion with top business leaders to attract them to the export sector.

The Mini Exhibition on technology is with the participation of stakeholder organizations relevant for the export sector representing Industrial Development Board (IDB), Industrial Technology Institute (ITI), Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI), National Engineering Research and Development Centre (NERD), Post-Harvest Technology Institute (PHTI), Department of Export Agriculture (DEA), Coconut Development Authority (CDA), Sri Lanka Institutes of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC), Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and Tulip Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.

The seminar will focus on introducing Export business opportunities for development of products suitable for the province including spice products, ornamental articles, processed foods, ayurvedic products, coir products, and Ornamental fish and wellness tourism with a view to increase export supplies from the province of those potential products and services.

Malik Samarawickrema, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, P. Harrison, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development, Chandrani Bandara, Minister of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, S.T. Kodikara, Secretary of the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade, Indira Malwatte Chairperson and Chief Executive of Export Development Board and Officials of government and private sector participated for the event.