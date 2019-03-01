Women’s Day celebrations in Anuradhapura

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, she said this is being done as a step towards safeguarding women’s rights and ensuring their safety. The hotline will offer services late at night and early in the morning, the peak times for women to reach out for psychological aid.We have received many calls since the hotline opened 2013.

Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Darshana Senanayake said yesterday that operating hours of the women Help Line “ 1938 “ will be extended for 24 hours for providing assistance and relief for the receiving complaints related to all forms of discrimination against women including harassment, abuse and violence. The women help line 1938 which is currently operated from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. are due to activated for 24 hours.

We feel it's urgent and necessary to offer more services for women in need," She said.She said the hotline service which would be provided in all three languages could be used by women in the event they were subject to abuse or harassment at home, workplace, a bus, train or any other public place.

She added the operating hours were extended keeping in mind the government policy to strictly implement the law against offenders who abused women.Women and Child Affairs Minister Chandrani Bandara said that Sri Lanka will celebrate the 109th International Women's Day under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Salgadu ground in Anuradhapura on March 8 from 9am to 12pm.The national ceremony will be conducted under the theme of “skilled woman and the beautiful world” with the participation of over 6000 women representing all over the country.

Several programmes including a walk to educate women on abuse, harassments and violence against them, an Exhibition and a trade fair with 100 stalls, showcasing creations of women entrepreneurs, health clinics, counselling services, a job fair and parachuting demonstration performed by Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps will be held parallel to the Women's Day on March 7 and 8, the Minister said.