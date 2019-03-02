Educated youth to fast-track development drive - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said the country needs educated youth to fast track its development drive. He said the government has given priority to upgrade education sector in keeping with international standards. “We have given priority in our future plans for international level education by now.

We opened the first Smart National School in Kurunegala with most modern facilities at a cost of Rs.1,000 million. The Prime Minister added that more Smart Schools will be opened in the country in future and English qualified foreign teachers will be invited to teach English to Sri Lankan students. “English education would be improved as it is the most effective way towards a better future for our Sri Lankan students,” the Prime Minister said.

Premier Wickremesinghe was speaking at the national ceremony to mark the inauguration of 200 educational development projects around the country, held at the Kuliyapitiya Urban Council grounds yesterday.“Our government has to pay colossal sums in installments for huge loans obtained by previous governments. These loans run in to billions of rupees,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that his government is committed to paying back these debts while allocating funds for the education, health and housing sectors. “We have not cut down the salaries of government servants but have increased their salaries and other incentives instead on several occasions as far as possible,” the Premier said.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the government will continue to allocate more funds in the future too for the welfare and benefit of the people. “Under the Nearest School is the Best School programmer. 3,938 million has been spent by the Education Ministry for 200 special projects at 200 schools around the country,” he said

