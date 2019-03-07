President Commission extends the deadline

The deadline for accepting complaints on acts of fraud and corruption committed within state institutions between 2015 and 2018 has been extended to March 14th, taking into account the large volume of complaints being filed.

This commission which was established by the President on January 31st, 2018 was ordered to investigate frauds and irregularities at SriLankan and Mihin Lanka Airlines and SriLankan Catering during the period from January 1st, 2006 to January 31st, 2018. The commission is led by the retired Supreme Court Judge, Upali Abeyratne.

The commission had already received over 412 complaints, of which 150 have been handed over to the commissioners , 15 complaints out of it was handed over to the Special Police Unit for preliminary investigations.