Finland’s Fortum Oy to invest $ 300 mn in energy plant

Fortum Oy of Finland, a company in to generating renewable energy through recycled waste and garbage will invest USD 300 million to set up a plant in Mirigama.The company plans to build a waste park in a 30-acre land which aims to generate 250 MW electricity which can be supplied to the national grid. The top officials of the company also met President Maithripala Sirisena last week to explain the advantages of this project.Chairman of Endevour Energy Company, Kumar Perumal said that the Park would be set up in four months. “Sri Lanka is one of the worst affected countries in the whole of Asia where collection of garbage is concerned. The Plant would then purchase 3,500 tons of solid waste from Colombo, and will later extend the program to the Western Province and other key cities generating large volumes of garbage. ”

