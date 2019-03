The Examinations Department will hold the General Information Technology examination online for the first time from this year.It has been scheduled to hold the GIT examination from March 3rd to 18th at 655 examination centres countrywide with the participation of 186,097 candidates.

The admission cards have already been sent to schools by now for only the candidates who applied for the GIT examination.The Examinations Department urges the candidates to call over at the examination centre on time on the day mentioned in the admission card with a valid identification