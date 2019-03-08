Marini de Livera among ten IWOC awardees

Sri Lanka’s Marini de Livera will be among ten extraordinary women from around the world feted at the Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards at the US Department of State by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today.First Lady Melania Trump will deliver special remarks at the ceremony.

Now in its 13th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognises women around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice. Since the inception of this award in March 2007, the State Department has recognised more than 120 women from more than 65 different countries. US diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries. The finalists are selected and approved by senior Department officials.

The 2019 awardees are: Razia Sultana of Bangladesh, Naw K’nyaw Paw of Burma, Moumina Houssein Darar of Djibouti,Mama Maggie of Egypt, Colonel Khalida Khalaf Hanna al-Twal of Jordan, Sister Orla Treacy of Ireland, Olivera Laki of Montenegro, Flor de María Vega Zapata of Peru, Marini de Livera of Sri Lanka and Anna Aloys Henga of Tanzan