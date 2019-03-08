EDB PROMOTES WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) is implementing a number of programmes in commemorating the International Women Day in 2019.There are more than 800 Women Entrepreneurs island wide registered with the EDB Women cell. This cell, after analyzing their profiles it was identified that there are some economic, social and physical barriers for them to enter to the international market. Although they encounter several difficulties, they have failed to identify their bottlenecks which hinder them to enter to the international market.

Often face a set of challenges when work in a competitive, complex business environment. Women entrepreneurs face difficulties in export procedure. One of the key challenges faced is the lack of managerial experience and non-availability of training programmes.

Taking into consideration the above, it was proposed to organize a two-day workshop on Business Plan Preparation in collaboration with Sampath Bank PLC. at EDB. The first day of the workshop on Business Plan Preparation for 20 export ready women entrepreneurs was held on 5th March 2019 at the EDB. The next day of the programme will be be held on 24th April 2019 at the EDB.

Women’s empowerment is an inevitable part of economic development discourse. They play an important role in the entrepreneurial economy, both in their ability to create jobs for themselves and others and providing society with different solutions for management, organization and business problems. Approximately 1/3rd of the entrepreneurs in the world are women entrepreneurs. Women’s entrepreneurship can make further strong contribution to the economic well-being of the family and communities, poverty reduction and women’s empowerment.