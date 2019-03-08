March 08, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Tourist arrivals up 7% in February

    March 08, 2019
    Tourist arrivals up 7% in February

    Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during the month of February 2019 were 252,033 showing an increase of 7% in comparison to the corresponding month in 2018.The largest source market for tourists in February was India, followed by the United Kingdom and China.

    The government has also decided to offer multiple countries including EU and Thailand, visa free entry to Sri Lanka for six months from April 1, this year. This is expected to increase arrivals further in 2019.

    Last modified on Friday, 08 March 2019 11:48
    « women only train in service from today
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2