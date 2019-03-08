Tourist arrivals up 7% in February

The government has also decided to offer multiple countries including EU and Thailand, visa free entry to Sri Lanka for six months from April 1, this year. This is expected to increase arrivals further in 2019.
Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during the month of February 2019 were 252,033 showing an increase of 7% in comparison to the corresponding month in 2018.The largest source market for tourists in February was India, followed by the United Kingdom and China.
