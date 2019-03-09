President againsts sending women as domestic workers’

President Maithripala Sirisena says the upper class who enjoy the luxurious as well as the high ranking government officials and the politicians who use luxurious vehicles, enjoy these facilities owing to the foreign exchange earned by female migrant domestic workers.ven though the migrant domestic workers are the main source that earn foreign exchange for the country, the life stories of mothers, sisters and daughters who are engaged in this field are mournful, President Sirisena said and added that he is personally against sending Sri Lankan women as domestic workers to foreign countries.

He made these remarks addressing the International Women’s Day celebrations held at Salgadu Grounds in Anuradhapura to mark the International Women’s Day which falls today.More than 8,000 women participated in this ceremony, which was held under the theme, “An endearing woman – A beautiful world”.

A number of programmes were organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs on behalf of the Women’s Day towards securing the rights of women.During this event, the special publication compiled for the International Women’s Day of 2019 was also presented to the President.

President Sirisena felicitated women who have rendered a great service at national level and he also presented felicitation awards and certificates to several selected women entrepreneurs in the Anuradhapura district.Minister of Child Development and Women’s Affairs Ms. Chandrani Bandara, Minister Ms. Thalatha Athukorala, Governor of the North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayake, Women’s and Children’s Affairs and Dry Zone Development Ministry Secretary Ms. Dharshani Senanayake were also present on this occasion.