German Green Energy travelling exhibition in Sri Lanka

‘Germany’s Energiewende’ exhibition that is travelling to various countries worldwide will arrive in Sri Lanka this week and offer interested students, enthusiasts and professionals alike a unique opportunity to experience ideas on what’s happening in renewable energy in a multi-dimensional exhibit.

Hosted by GIZ, the German development assistance implementation arm, the multimedia exhibition will be held in Colombo from March 8 to 11 at the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA), 28/10 Malalasekera Mawatha, Colombo 7 and will travel North and will be hosted at the Sri Lanka-German Training Institute (SLGTI) in Killinochchi from March 15 to 19.

The exhibition is commissioned by the German Federal Foreign Office to showcase Germany’s energy transition and promote international cooperation on securing a sustainable energy supply. The exhibition presents an array of segments covering energy efficiency, heating, mobility, renewable energies, cost for consumer, climate protection, nuclear power, economical and international issues in addition to a line-up of activities that include a multi-media quiz table.

The travelling exhibition was inaugurated in 2016 in Beijing and has since then travelled to 80 locations in 40 different countries and will be continued as a roadshow until 2020.