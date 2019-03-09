Thorough training for all untrained teachers .

The government has created a framework for future education by providing key facilities such as trained teachers, building facilities, health insurance, new technology and the 13 year compulsory education, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.Addressing a ceremony to award the National Diploma in Education certificates to 3,000 new teachers held at the Temple Trees yesterday, the Prime Minister said the present government during the past four years has been able to work for the betterment of the education sector and he was happy at being able to enhance the prevailing education system.

There are around 80,000 Diploma holders serving as teachers in schools and this number is expected to increase to 90,000 during the year, the Premier said.The number of untrained teachers was about 25,000 and all untrained teachers could be trained within the next three to four years if this programme is continued, he added.

“The education of a country cannot be developed without trained teachers.” The Premier also said action taken by this government had stabilised the country’s economy. “Empowering the country’s human resource with new technology and the knowledge will further improve the economy. Therefore, we have decided to train teachers and award them with Diplomas. I have asked the Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to increase the number of Colleges of Education in the country. Teachers will also be given a foreign language training such as English, Chinese and Japanese.”

The Premier said Sri Lanka’s first smart school was opened recently in Kurunegala and more will be opened in Colombo and Kandy as well. In addition to that, the Smart Classroom project will also be continued, he said.