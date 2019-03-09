No more Kandy Night Bazaar

Instructions were given to immediately close down the weekly Night Bazaar at Dalada Weediya in Kandy, Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella said.The Minister made this comment when UNP Kandy District MP Velu Kumar raised concerns on the new Night Bazaar in close proximity to the Dalada Maligawa.

Minister Kiriella agreeing with MP Velu Kumar said the Malwathu and Asgiri Chief Prelates have also expressed their objections to the Night Bazaar. “Observing that the Night Bazaar was an initiative by Central Province Governor Maithree Gunaratne,” Kiriella said, “Neither the Government nor the Kandy Municipal Council has been informed before it was started. They are frying meat every week in this bazaar for bait. Those who parachuted to Kandy very recently from elsewhere are trying to do things in the same manner they did in Mariya Kade not knowing anything about Kandy’sd rich cultural heritage. As it falls within the Kandy Municipal Council, I told Kandy Mayor Kesara Senanayake to immediately suspend it,” Kiriella said.

Buddha Sasana and Wayamba Development Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera also expressed his dismay over the Night Bazaar adding that it is a disgrace to the historical city. He said his ministry too has received a large number of complaints in that regard.MP Velu Kumar also pointed out that a new traffic plan in Kandy has completely upset the vehicular movement in the city. He added that the traffic plan was an arbitrary decision by Central Province Governor Gunaratne. Minister Kiriella said the one-way traffic plan was a three-day pilot project conducted by the Kandy MC in discussion with the Provincial Council and that it has been unsuccessful.

“The Mayor said the new plan was unsuccessful and we instructed to stop it and follow the old traffic plan,” the minister replied.