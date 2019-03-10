Worm-hit farmers to get compensation today

Some 337 farmers will be compensated today. The compensation had been calculated based on an assessment done by Agriculture Department officers who had visited the maize and paddy fields and a subsequent assessment carried out by the Agriculture Insurance Board with the assistance of Grama Niladharis.
In Anuradhapura, the second worst affected area after Ampara, farmers will receive compensation on Thursday, the Director General said.He also said that at present a re-assessment process was underway in Monaragala, which was also one of the worst affected areas. The process is expected to be concluded by March 21.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Department’s Deputy Director Anura Wijetunga said the Department’s 7,100 pest control committees — set up in several areas to control the damage caused by the Sena worm — had reported that the situation had been brought under control for the time being.However, he cautioned that the worm might surface again if crops such as maize were cultivated in fresh batches