Sri Lanka to grant visa-free entry to visitors from many nation

President Maithripala Sirisena says the government has taken a decision to grant visa-free entry to nationals from many countries visiting Sri Lanka for religious as well as tourism purposes.President Sirisena made this statement while participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Vihara Mandiraya at the Cambodian International Buddhist Center in Kaduwela yesterday (09).

The President said the decision was taken to promote the tourism promotion and for the development of Buddhism and added that the measure will be implemented from April.According to a request made by the Maha Sangha regarding the problems encountered by visitors from Cambodia when applying for visa, President Sirisena said steps will be taken to release Cambodia from the Visa requirement in the coming months for tourist and Buddhist activities.

The President pointed out that the main reason for the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Cambodia is the Theravada Buddhist philosophy. He said that Sri Lanka as the center of Theravada Buddhism will take every possible step to strengthen the relations with other Buddhist countries.The President also presented a sapling of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to be planted at the Vathi Lanka Viharaya in Cambodia.