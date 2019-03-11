Government worked in silence - PM

"Some questioned as to what the government had done upto now. To them I say we have not gone to beat drums but worked in silence. There is massive development taking all around the country. This is due to the policies drawn and programmes we have implemented within a very short period," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Replying to critiques of this government, he said, “When we took over the reigns, we had the support of all political parties joining hands with the United National Party under the United National Front, to better the living condition of our people, irrespective of all sorts of differences," the Prime Minister said.

“At this point I wish to invite all concerned with the development of our country, to join hands with the UNF putting aside all differences and let us move forward with the new programme of work we have designed to develop the country”, he added.

The Sirikotha Gamata programme at Thotwatte, Panadura covered many villages within the Kalutara district with the Prime Minister moving in and around listening and exchanging views and also finding out, how they live about and the progress.

The Prime Minister travelled to Horana from Kalutara in an open double decker bus to introduce the programme visiting shops and boutiques and speaking to traders and businessmen in the towns and also visited some houses of people living in and around the cities and villages.