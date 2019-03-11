Mobile services to resolve problems in obtaining loans

The government has decided to launch a mobile services program at electorate level to solve possible problems arising when borrowing from the Government's Enterprise Sri Lanka concession loan scheme. Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said that the decision to launch a mobile service was taken as a solution to the various problems people have to face when obtaining a concessionary loan from the bank under the Enterprise Sri Lanka loan scheme.

Among the issues faced by the loan applicants, who seek to obtain loans from the bank, are, producing guarantors, providing through the market, various licenses and meeting legal requirements. Due to these minor problems obtaining loans from banks have been delayed. The government's vision is to minimize the delays and release the loans promptly to the people to improve their businesses, the Minister said.

Accordingly, mobile services at the electorate level will be conducted in the Weligama electorate in Matara District on the 16th and 17th of this month.All banking institutions and government agencies have expressed their willingness to provide the mobile service in each electorate to expedite resolving the issues faced by the people.In addition, any problems regarding the Enterprise Sri Lanka Loan Scheme can be reported to the hotline number 1925.