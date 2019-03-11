Minister to expedite ADB-supported Colombo Port Expansion project

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake says the Colombo Port has come up to its maximum capacity and therefore, needs to expedite the work on the project to expand the Port.The Minister attending the final workshop on the National Port Master Plan said action should be taken to prevent delays in decision making which occurred during the past few years.

The workshop has been organized jointly by the Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Ministry and Sri Lanka Ports Authority. Minister Ratnayake was the Chief Guest of the workshop which was attended by local and foreign professionals.

Explaining the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assisted National Port Master Plan to industry stakeholders at the meeting, the Minister stressed the need for examining reasons for delays in decision-making at the Sri Lanka Port Authority in the past few years and the importance of fast-tracking the process.

ADB is helping Sri Lanka upgrade the Colombo Port under a public-private partnership project. The project to expand Colombo Harbor with three Jetties and Breakwaters is implemented as the biggest investment project of the ADB.

According to the ADB, the public sector will implement harbor infrastructure works, such as dredging and breakwater construction. The private sector will develop and operate three new container terminals.The project will also put up a marine operations center, move an underwater oil pipeline, and provide navigational aids.

